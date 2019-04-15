HB21 known as Hanna's Act passed its second reading in the Senate Monday.

The Bill underwent two revisions while assigned to committee. The first revision looked to remove language outlining a job description for a new position that would be filled by a missing persons specialist.

The missing persons specialist is charged with bridging the information gap between local, state, and federal agencies in missing persons cases on a reservation.

The bill also had funding attached to pay for the position stripped. But that funding component was recently restored.

With the vote of 35 to 15 in support of the Bill, it will now take one final vote before it can go before Governor Steve Bullock to be signed into law.