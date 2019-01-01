Hangover hacks

Did you have too much to drink last night?

Well you might be in luck because the company Pedialyte released a new formula for adults to cure that nasty hangover.

There are a handful of remedies out there that people swear will take away the mistake of last night's beer pong championship.

You have the obvious ones such as sleep, rest, hydrating, and a good breakfast.

However, you also have some that are a little more off the wall such as drinking even more alcohol the next morning, milk, a cold water swim and even a sugar and salt water mix.

Now, there’s a new trend with an adult formula Pedialyte.

The company says it isn’t necessarily an all encompassing hangover cure, but it will definitely help after a night out by re-hydrating and resupplying your electrolytes.

The Facebook community also offered some insightful hangover cures such as getting a Slurpee, pickle juice, tacos and simply suffering through the pain.

