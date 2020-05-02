RED LODGE, Mont. - To ease the minds of locals and visitors, Red Lodge started the Clean Hands initiative Friday.

Going along with the, 'Together We Can Do This' movement, hand wash stations are now located downtown on Broadway Avenue so anyone shopping can easily find a station.

Mayor William Larson and Junction 7 started the movement a few weeks ago, and have been working to bring their community back together.

"How are we going to move forward, how are we going to revitalize, and this has been a great opportunity for the city and the county to work together, sometimes it takes something like this, where we do all come together and we put our heads together and come up with ideas.", said Mayor Larson.

Mayor Larson says he would like to bring more stations to town in the coming months.

Larson and Junction 7 are taking donations to fund the campaign. Call (406) 446-1537 if you are interested in Sponsoring a station.