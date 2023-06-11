FORSYTH, Mont. - High waters on the Big Porcupine Creek are causing flooding in some areas of Rosebud County.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office reports water is over the roadway about two and a half miles down the Hammond Valley Rd.

Highway 12 in Rosebud County is clear as of Sunday morning.

People are being urged to use extreme caution when entering roadways covered in water.

If you live in an area affected by flooding or observe areas where flooding may occur, you are asked to contact dispatch with any information you have.