There are a lot of Halloween events happening around Billings on Thursday, October 31. Here are some of them.

The Downtown Billings Alliance is hosting an event where kids can trick or treat at downtown businesses from 12-5 pm. Trick or treaters can get maps of the route and trick or treat bags at the Downtown Billings Alliance office, 116 N 29 St., Suite A, Billings. There will be candy, healthy treats and unique Halloween themes or activities.

The Billings Rimrock Mall is also offering trick or treating. Enjoy free Halloween pictures, fun crafts, as well as trick or treating. The event is from 4-6 pm, with trick or treating going from 5-6 pm. Look for the "We have Candy" or "We have Stickers" signs at participating stores.

The Laurel Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Halloween Carnival from 5-7 pm at the Laurel Middle School, 725 Washington Avenue, Laurel. Activities include carnival games, a cookie walk, chili dinner and costume contest. The costume contest will be at 6 pm.

Cabela's is offering a free Halloween event. Trick or treating is from 4-8pm. There are free 4x6 photos, free crafts and games. There are also two costume parades at 3:30 and 6 pm. The event is at 4550 King Ave E, Billings.

Montana State University Billings is hosting a Halloween Food Drive from 5:30-7 pm. You can trick or treat around university neighborhoods for food items to support the Yellowjacket Emergency Pantry. To sign up, go to https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2992230/false#/invitation

The Moss Mansion has an outdoor maze from 4-6 pm. It's $2 per child with an attending parent. The event is at 914 Division Street, Billings. Scarier events for older people start after that. The indoor haunted theater starts at 6:30 pm ($18). Labyrinth Maze reopens at 7 pm ($10) .