BILLINGS - If you haven't purchased your Halloween candy yet, get ready for some sticker shock because prices are up this year.

In 2019, CNBC reports, a 100-count Mars Chocolate Favorites bag was $5.89 at Walgreens. This weekend, a 100-Count Mars Chocolate bag was selling for $12.99, with 40% off the second bag if you buy two.

The 2019 report also said a 400-count pack of Mars Chocolates was $16.24 each if you bought two at Target in 2019. While there wasn't an exact comparison available, there was a 455-Count Mars Chocolates bag on Target's website for $29.99.

The National Retail Federation predicts the average consumer will spend $102.84 this year. That's $10 more than last year.