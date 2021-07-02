NAIA Hall of Fame Athletic Director Bruce Parker passed away early Friday morning after his long battle with multiple illnesses. He was 64.

Parker's wife, Lisa, confirmed the news to SWX Friday morning.

It is not enough to say Bruce Parker was a life well lived. Truth is, there simply weren't enough Hall of Fames to be inducted into. That was the running joke with all of us in the media.

Seems like he was always being recognized for his work that spanned forty years in sports. The NAIA Hall of Fame, National Athletic Director's Hall of Fame, Carroll College and MSU-Billings Hall of Fames. The list goes on and for good reason.

His passion in life was always about sports and the athletes that compete. As a broadcast partner with SWX, each and every summer Bruce would call and ask about the SWX Broadcast schedule and his first words would be, "Are we putting the band back together?"

Our relationship in the booth began back in the late 1980's and continued right up to Rocky Mountain College's abbreviated football schedule this last spring.

His legacy can be seen everywhere. The renovation of Herb Klindt Field when he was the school's AD from 2014-2018 at Rocky.

At Carroll College where as Athletic Director he saw the Saints win an unprecedented six national football championships.

Of course he would take us along for the ride, allowing all access coverage. When Carroll traveled to Rome, Georgia for the national championship game against the University of Sioux Falls, always the question every day. "Did you get what you need?" and "What can I do to help?"

How can you not love someone like that?

In 2017, Bruce was the driving force behind bringing the NAIA National Women's Basketball Championship to MetraPark in Billings. In just three short years, we watched Montana Western win the championship in front of 5,500 fans. When asked about his career and accomplishments Bruce gave all the credit to his wife Lisa.

She was always there. Every game. Helping Bruce and I prepare for a broadcast. A true giant in Montana sports, Bruce Parker's time with us, was a life well lived.

A celebration of life will be held for Parker on July 6th at 10 AM at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College.

Story by SWX Reporter, Chris Byers.