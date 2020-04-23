A Billings hair stylist says she is relieved to be reopening her business next week.

Brooke Dixon is a hair stylist and the owner of Amazon Blond Hair Studio. She said she's been taking phone calls "all day" from clients requesting appointments, at least 25-30.

Dixon hasn't been working since March 27. She said she felt fear and frustration when she was first required to close her business. She quickly decided to make the most out of every day she had at home with her kids.

Dixon said she's been taking on new projects with her kids. They are getting chicks, which she said her four-year-old daughter is very excited about.

She said, "Little things that I've never done in my life, like starting plants from seeds. We started a little vegetable and herb garden. And, we are germinating the seeds and they are growing. I mean, that's been something so fun to check every day."

Dixon said there have been financial worries during the closure.

She said, "Groceries are expensive. Living expenses are expensive, even when you're down to the basics. I've been sort of feeling the heat this past month. Our mortgage is coming due at the beginning of the month and it was going to be extremely tight."

Dixon said the coronavirus will change the way she does business. Clients may be asked to wait in their cars. They may also be asked to come to appointments alone, rather than bringing other people, like spouses and kids. And, there will be lots and lots of sanitizing.