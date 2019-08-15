A hair stylist in Southern Europe shows off a different talent, creating portraits with cuttings from the floor of her salon.

The hairdresser specializes in likenesses of famous people, such as musician Lenny Kravitz.

Her other subjects included Eminem, Rihanna, and Brad Pitt.

You might say the portraits she creates on the floor of her salon in North Macedonia are a cut above the rest.

Her artistic medium is the trimmings from her clients haircuts.

The more colorful the clippings, the better.

She uploaded photos of her art onto social media, where she quickly gained attention from the public and local media.

the hairdresser says her creativity comes from within, and that she considers herself to be an artist.

And when it's time to create a new portrait, she just uses a blow-dryer to help clean up.

Hair today, gone tomorrow.