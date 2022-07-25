Billings, Mt. - With hailing and thunderstorms that took place last night, many residents found themselves with branches and leaves on main roads, and the gutters.

"We're hoping residents can help out with cleanup," said Derick Miller, The City of Billings Street and Traffic Division Manger.

"If they can help rake the leaves and debris off of those be careful of any down power lines, that would really help us out" said Miller.

Miller also said that the storm that transpired last night was a heavier one than he is used to seeing. He urges anyone that needs assistance to reach out at to Billings Public works at https://billingsmtpublicworks.gov/