Hacks to make New Year's Resolutions stick

The top resolution according to Statista is to exercise more. Since 80% of resolutions fail by the second week of February according to US News, a group fitness instructor has some tips to make those resolutions stick.

Group Fitness Instructor at Granite Health and Fitness Jenny Sneigoski said it’s important to find something you enjoy. She said if you want to stay committed, you need to find something fun that energizes you.

Sneigoski also said being accountable to someone is a great way to stay on top of your goals. She said having someone to go to the gym with makes a big difference.

Sneigoski said another tool that works for some people is to write your exercise times on the calendar and treat them like any other important meeting.

She said it’s important to speak up if you have an injury or other limitation.

She said, “I have a shoulder injury that I kind of baby. So, I might instead of doing an upright row, I might come down and do a back row. Just some different exercises that help me. At the end of the day, it’s your workout and we want it to work best for you.”