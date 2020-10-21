BILLINGS- With some people saying they've waited anywhere from one to three hours at the Department of Motor Vehicles, a supervisor has some tips for you to avoid the line.

Piper Federico, a supervisor at the Yellowstone County Motor Vehicle Department, said there are a few ways to avoid standing in line. Right now, with COVID-19 restrictions, only seven people are allowed to wait in the lobby at one time and she doesn't want people to have to wait outside in the cold.

Federico said people should be sure to grab the paper with a QR code when they get a walk-in ticket. The QR code will allow you to monitor line progression from your phone, so you can go run errands instead of standing in line. Or, you can also sign up to get a text that will let you know when it's your turn to come into the lobby.

Federico added the busiest days are typically Monday and Friday. She said if you are coming down as a walk-in, you might have better luck on another day of the week.

Also, Federico encouraged everyone to make use of the extensions currently being offered. She said even with appointments being scheduled a ways out, there is a good chance you still have time to book an appointment because of those extensions.

"In my opinion, appointments are the way to go," she said. "They are booked out a ways, but it's such a nice service because you don't have to take a number. You come in here at your appointment time, and we get you in and out of here."

The Montana Department of Justice Motor Vehicle Division is currently offering two extensions. On their website it says, "A 90-day extension will be provided to dealerships to submit paperwork to county offices and vehicle owners to title and register any vehicles transferred after March 16, 2020. Renewals may be completed online up to 30 days past the month shown on the vehicle’s registration tab."

Federico also encouraged people to call and make sure the DMV has your paperwork before coming down and wasting your time.

She said, "Another thing we see is people coming down, taking a ticket, waiting, and we don't have their paperwork here or their paperwork isn't ready. You know, give us a call or shoot us an email and we can verify that before you come down and waste your time."

The phone number to call is (406) 256-2833 or the email is pfederico@mt.gov.

Finally, Federico said there are some things that can be done through the mail so you don't have to wait in line, like renewals.

"Those cards, the renewal reminder, go out the first week that any vehicle is due. My suggestions is if you're going to mail it in, mail it in right away. You have 30 days to get it taken care of, so if you mail it in right away, you're going to have it back before it's expired. As well as right now everyone has an additional 30 day grace period."

Federico said there are a couple of reasons the DMV is so busy right now.

"The dealers' sales are astronomical this year," she said. "The paperwork we are receiving is three times what we received in past. You can drive by dealerships and see a lot of them don't have a lot of cars for sale because people are buying like crazy. As well as we have a huge amount of people moving here from other states."