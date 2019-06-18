Habitat ReStore ribbon cutting today

The Mid-Yellowstone Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore is having its ribbon cutting ceremony today in Billings. This is after a fire ruined 95% of the store's inventory last November.

The new store is located at 685 King Park Drive.

Mid-Yellowstone Valley Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator Emily Nantz says the community came out in droves with donations.

She said, "Nearly all of what you see in the store right now is donations that we started collecting in mid-March."

The Habitat ReStore sells new and used furniture, appliances, home goods and building materials.

Nantz says the ReStore is essential to the mission of Habitat for Humanity.

She said, "So, the ReStore funds our mission. It helps us fund those houses that we build for those who are living in sub-standard living conditions. So, without the ReStore, we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

The ribbon cutting ceremony is today at 10 am. Then, on Friday, there will be a grand re-opening celebration with food trucks, raffles and a 25% discount on everything in the store.