KULR (Billings)- The grand re-opening for the ReStore by Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley kicks off with a celebration dedicated to the Billings community.

After suffering a devastating fire last November at the previous location, Habitat for Humanity officially has a new ReStore center.

Inside the building located at 685 King Park Dr. marks a new start after the fire forced the organization out of their old location on 1st Avenue N. in Downtown Billings.

Jim Woolyhand, the Executive Director of the Mid-Yellowstone Valley Habitat for Humanity, as well as volunteers for the non-profit organization were over the moon happy to celebrate the grand re-opening.

"It's an opportunity to say thank you to Billings and to everybody throughout Yellowstone County for supporting us during our time. From the fire to where we are now, we wouldn't be in this beautiful building having this fun time if it wasn't for our community who stuck by us during a very difficult time," said Woolyhand.

"Having been an educator years ago, I always tried to promote giving back to society and so i kind of practice what i used to preach," said volunteer Joe Barbero.

Barbero adding, in the Billings Heights, there is some acreage ready for 21 new homes to be built for families in need. He says the new ReStore center will be an integral part in helping those homes get built in the near future.

Both Woolyhand and Barbero mentioned that volunteer help is always welcome and needed.

To find out more information on how to become a volunteer, click here.