Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new subdivision

Habitat for Humanity is breaking ground on a new 21-lot subdivision. The new subdivision is in the Billings Heights near Hawthorne and Wicks Lane.

The first house in this subdivision will be house #85 for Habitat.

Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley Executive Director Jim Woolyhand said the need for simple, decent, affordable housing is growing in Billings. He also said the sweat equity hours required of Habitat homeowners builds more than just houses.

He said, "They put in sweat equity hours. Not only are they working on their own home, but they are working on other homes for other families that have gotten in the program ahead. So, we create a real community here in these subdivisions. It's a great support system for the parents. The children go to school together. They play together."

Woolyhand said Habitat for Humanity needs financial donations from the community. There have been some unexpected costs associated with getting this subdivision ready. One of those costs is dirt.

Dirt is needed to raise the elevation of the subdivision. And, dirt isn't cheap. It adds $120,000 to the overall cost. Woolyhand says Habitat is also in need of businesses to donate hauling of the dirt to the new subdivision.

He said applications for a home in the new subdivision will be accepted starting in early November. If you are interested in applying, please call Chrissantha at (406) 652-0960.