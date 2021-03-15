U.S. SENATE - On Monday, the Senate voted to confirm Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary for the Biden Administration.

Haaland is now the first Native American to hold a spot in the White House Cabinet in U.S. History. She is part of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe.

With a vote of 51 to 40 in favor, she will now oversee natural resources, public lands and Indian affairs.

Several Republicans, including Montana Senator Steve Daines, have said her views on public land use and fossil fuels are extreme. Haaland has been vocal about her support of Climate Change and clean energy.

She is now part of President Biden's plan to address the climate crisis and cut down on carbon emissions in the nation.

Back in 2018, Haaland was elected as one of the first two female Native Americans in Congress.