4H Family Fun Night at MetraPark

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Hundreds of people came to 4H Family Fun Night at the Metra on November 16, 2019. The building was full of booths, entertainment, food, and a variety of fun activities. The event raises money for Yellowstone County 4H.

4H members, Maria Ackerman and Kiarra Kennedy, say they've gained invaluable experience from being in the program.

"I've met kids from all over the country and all over the state that will be lifetime friends, and I like the social aspect and the leadership opportunities that I've gotten," says Ackerman.

"I've loved meeting new people from all over the state and then also from all over the country too and I just like bonding with different people and showing my animals and stuff like that," says Kennedy.

The carnival started at 5 p.m. and admission was only fifty cents. Ackerman and Kenendy say the part they are looking forward to most is the dance happening right now following family fun night.