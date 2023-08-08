Billings, MT- For forty-five years HELP Flight has taken to the skies to help get people out of dangerous situations, and the help they need across the treasure state and beyond.

HELP Flight established one of the first air ambulance services in the county in 1979.

And since then, they have helped a wide range of people.

They fly patients from pediatrics to geriatrics for anything from trauma to neo natal.

A HELP Flight Nurse, Chad Cady says that the team is "a pretty established program in the state. I think we are pretty well respected among the medical communities that we serve we have great partnerships with many of the facilities in the state of Montana and northern Wyoming."

Cady went on to say that he "really enjoy(s) serving this region as part of this flight team, you transport a lot of patients in need to a definitive area of care so a really enjoyed area that we work in."

And they answer calls from a 150-mile radius.

One of the four HELP Flight pilots, Rick Fry says that this area, "gets us over to Miles City, Bozemen, Northern Wyoming, North of Lewistown and everything in between and when you can say the moment we are called in most cases we can be there in under an hour, some of those outliers it will take us a little longer to get there but not much."

Fry continued to say that "to have that asset in the communities it's something we have always had so to some people this is normal, but it's not normal. If you're out doing something dumb, we can be there in under an hour and help you out."

HELP Flight also has an airplane for further transportation to facilities in Denver and Salt Lake City.

But saving lives is no easy task.

And the high stress, detail-oriented jobs involved in HELP Flight often fall in line with another similar form of lifestyle.

HELP Flight Communications Specialist, Patrick Bickford recounted that for him he ""joined the Coast Guard and it was this life saving organization and that was a huge reason why I wanted to be a part of this program as to save lives and the best way I could do it was my communication background from my military experience, so it was a perfect fit."

He spoke about the shift from military to emergency services and said that "the transition, I wouldn't say it was easy, but it was comfortable I'd had background in it, and I've learned a lot in the last eight months and I love it, every minute."

For the airshow this Saturday and Sunday they hope some of those watching keep their eyes on the sky for a little longer than the show.

Bickford said he is excited for the airshow because "we don't have a local military air base here so to have the blue angels come in and fly a show and be able to showcase our program as well, I think that's great exposure, get younger people thinking about career whether military careers or aviation careers. I think it's great to bring that opportunity here and let folks be able to experience that. "

HELP Flight is a major sponsor for the upcoming Yellowstone International Air Show.

And hopes to help awe and inspire a new generation of future caregivers and potential pilots.

HELP Flight will be at the airshow this weekend offering water, first aid, a cooling station and ambulance services for anyone who may need it.