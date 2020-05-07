BILLINGS, Mont. -- Gyms, movie theatres and museums are allowed to re-open next Friday under the governor's order of phase one to re-open the state. But like restaurants, bars and casinos there are guidelines that must be followed.

For gyms, fitness studios, and pools in gyms, they can begin operating at 50 percent capacity and with strict guidelines. Staff must also sanitize frequently touched areas and equipment during hours of operation. Workers must also be trained on symptoms and hand washing technique and will be wearing masks. Last and most importantly, signage must be posted instructing those with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.

For Yellowstone Fitness owner Don Christensen, he says he cannot wait to reopen their doors. "Just excited, we've been getting dates all over. It was supposed to be Monday, we're glad it's finally here. The 15th is perfect, we're ready and just super excited."

Like other businesses that are reopening, Christensen says he and his staff will be following these guidelines and taking extra precautions to ensure a clean space. "We have a daytime cleaning crew now where we never did before, they only came at night, now we have constant cleaning. Just work our cleaning stations put all over the gym, we have plexiglass around the desk, just a lot of rules."

Movie theatres and museums will be following similar guidelines. They must keep their capacity at 50 percent and maintain six feet between non family members or the immediate party. Signage must be posted instructing those who have covid-19 related symptoms to stay home. Interactive museums or museums that allow touch interactions and displays and live performance theaters are not allowed to operate at this time.

For Babock Theatre creative director Brian Oestreich the reopening comes as a unexpected surprise.

"I was pleasantly surprised. I know as a staff we expected to be more of a phase three reopening kind of deal which would put us mid June, early July. We love our community and we love being able to serve the community, we are optimistic to reopen and serve those people but we want to make sure we are doing it safely."