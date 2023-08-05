BILLINGS, Mont. - The third annual "Guns & Hoses" charity softball game between the Billings Police Department and the Billings Fire Department was held on Saturday at Dehler Park, raising money for Special Olympics Montana.

"We wanted to create a nice community event, and we figured softball was the way to go," said Chris Voller, the Assistant Training Chief for the Billings Fire Department.

"We raised $10,000 last year, and it's looking like we'll beat that this year," said Sergeant Nate West with the Billings Police Department.

"It's a great change of pace for us. People usually think of the police or the fire department in rough situations delivering bad news. This is an opportunity for the public to come out and see we're people just like everybody, we have fun just like everybody, and we want to have a good time."

More information about the charity can be found at Special Olympics Montana.