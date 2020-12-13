Gunman is shot and killed after opening fire at New York church

A gunman who opened fire on the steps of a Manhattan cathedral was shot in the head and killed.

Witnesses told police that the man was shouting at officers to kill him.

The shooting happened at an annual church event, right after Christmas caroling had finished.

Police say people were still lingering outside when the gunman made his way to the top of the church steps and opened fire.

The NYPD Commissioner says a police officer and detective were on the scene almost immediately and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

A police sergeant at a hospital around the corner also arrived and fire back.

In total, police say it appears at least 15 shots were fired by the three officers.

The suspect fired multiple shots as well.

Two semi-automatic handguns and a bag with a full can of gasoline, rope, wire, multiple knives, a bible and tape were recovered from the scene, all believed to belong to the suspect.

Police say they have tentatively identified the gunman but are waiting on fingerprint confirmation before releasing his name.

The potential suspect does have a lengthy criminal history according to the police.