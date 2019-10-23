Gun threat causes lockdown at Billings Senior High School

Students at Billings Senior High School were in lockdown for more than an hour yesterday following the report of a possible gun on campus.

A staff member at Billings Senior reported seeing an individual inside the school carrying what looked like a handgun. Starting at 12:15, the school entered a lockdown... while law enforcement swept the school.

Over 30 law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies arrived and performed a sweep of the school. The lockdown lasted until 1:35.

Greg Upham, Superintendent Billings Public Schools Greg Upham said, The see something, say something is the best intervention that we can have. And, that's exactly what happened today."

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said, "The absolute number one thing is that nobody got hurt. That's the most important thing regardless of the complexity or intensity of the situation, nobody got hurt and that's always a bonus."

St. John said two suspects were apprehended off school grounds on the one hundred block of Monroe. Police found two airsoft guns with the suspects.

Both suspects are believed to be students at Billings Senior which could lead to punishments once the investigation is complete.

School District Two's code of conduct states "any student who brings a firearm onto school premises or at a school related function or activity except as provided below shall be suspended or expelled for a period of not less than one calendar year unless modified by the superintendent on the basis of facts determined through the fourteen hearing process as set forth in the district discipline policies...

Students and other authorized persons may bring unloaded firearms onto school property for use in instructional activities that have prior written permission of the district superintendent. At the conclusion of the activity -- the firearms must be immediately removed from school property."