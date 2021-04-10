Gun salutes across the UK marked the death of Britain's Prince Philip Saturday as military leaders honored the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth the second.

Batteries of cannons in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and other cities fired 41 rounds at one-minute intervals beginning midday.

Also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip served in the Royal Navy during WWII and once had a promising military career.

Prince Philip died Friday at the ag of 99, just two months away from his 100th birthday.