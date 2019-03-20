Guaranteed Admission: SAT and ACT Scams

The first week of April is circled on the calendars of many juniors and seniors.

That's when they will next have a chance to take the ACT and SAT exams.

The scores on these tests go a long way to unlocking the door to the college of your choice.

Just ask Alexy Molk who wants to study neuroscience.

"I would say taking my first class here at West, it was kind of stressful because I didn't really know how it would be like and even though I took the pre-ACT," said Molk.

It's not just students who are feeling stressed, parents are too.

You may recall wealthy parents, educators and celebrities were recently charged in the largest college entrance scam ever.

"We have charged three people who organized these scams, two SAT's and ACT exam administrators, one exam proctor, one college administrator, nine coaches at elite schools and 33 parents," said U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, District of Massachusetts.

These scams have also made their way into Washington and Montana.

We found reports of the scam in Seattle and in Missoula.

Missoula County Public Schools sent this letter to parents at the start of the school year.

The letter explains that the caller will identify themselves as an organization offering free test prep services.

They'll also tell you your child has already consented to participate, you'll then be asked to provide credit card information... and the card will only be charged if test prep materials aren't returned.

Missoula County Public Schools tells me they are not affiliated with this service and tell me this was a one time incident.

They add that they know of no further activity in the district since sending out the letter.

MSU Billings does offer a test prep program to high students.

Education Talent Search or ETS is free serving eligible students in grades 6-12.

"Students are usually pretty nervous about the SAT and ACT," said

Barb Waters, Upward Bound Outreach Advisor. "They don't know what to expect, they heard about it for a really long time, they know it's coming up but they don't really know what to expect."

Waters said they start working with students in their program as early as sixth grade to help them study for college entrance exams.

Waters said preparing for these college entrance exams early is a good way for parents to help their kids.

"So just that initial step for preparing and knowing what's on the test, how's it structured, what kind of questions are they going to ask me can help relieve that anxiety so when they get to the test," added Waters. "They're not worried about experiencing it for the first time in addition to doing well on the test."

The Federal Trade Commission said the College Board will never ask you to give credit card, bank account or password information via email or over the phone.

To make sure the company offering test prep materials is legitimate, you should research the company beforehand.