A group in Montana is working to get a memorial statue made of Montana's only female governor, Judy Martz, placed in the capital.

The group is working to raise $100,000 by the end of the year, as the statue will be privately funded. Then, capital committees will decide whether the statue can be a full, half or bust.

Martz was governor of Montana from 2001-2005. Martz's daughter Stacey Boomer said her mom's legacy is one of work, generosity and faith.

Boomer said, "I was in high school. And, I was trying to go to the mall with one of my friends, and she was dropping us off. There was a car on the side of the road. She's like, 'We have to stop.' I am like, "Mom! Again?' These people had wrecked and there was stuff all over the road. They were from Vietnam. They had no interpreter. They were on vacation, going to Canada. They had totally crashed their car. They didn't speak English. She got them an interpreter from Senator Conrad Burns' Office. She got them hooked up, helped them tremendously. I didn't get to go to the mall, but it was better."

Bids from Montana artists will be accepted once funding for the statue has been raised.