BILLINGS, Mont. - Two kids and an adult are home safe tonight after the Billings Fire Department dispatched its' water rescue unit to the Yellowstone River earlier today.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, multiple calls came in for a couple of kids and one adult who were stranded in the river and getting pulled away by the current.

The fire department launched jet skis while the Sheriff's department followed by boat. Rescue units were able to get the group to safety.

Sheriff Linder adds the group did have on life jackets, but the floating equipment they used is more suitable for pools and not the fast-moving currents and debris of the Yellowstone River.

He also says the Yellowstone River has lots of channels that can be dangerous if recreaters aren't careful.