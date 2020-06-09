BILLINGS- The South Side Task Force is planning a 2,000+ square foot mural for a busy underpass near State Avenue and 6th Street West.

The task force said over 17,000 vehicles travel through the underpass everyday.

They said, "Graffiti covers much of the concrete surface of the underpass." They added, that the "sidewalk space can seem unsafe" for the pedestrian and bicycle traffic that travel through the area.

South Side Task Force Chairman Catherine Card said they originally wanted to just cover the graffiti. However, they were able to secure a $2500 grant from Big Sky Economic Development which makes the mural possible.

South Side Task Force Member Daniel Morgan said, "I think it gives the community more pride in what we have."

The theme of the mural is "Rise and Shine."

Artist Elyssa Leninger said, ""My instant thoughts were to have a sunrise engulfing the Yellowstone Valley and I wanted to incorporate a wide variety of wildlife that would essentially represent the diversity of the residents of the Billings South Side, but also to represent our heritage and culture."

A lot of volunteers will be needed in August to help paint the mural. If you are interested in participating, you can go here.