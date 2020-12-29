BILLINGS - After a group filed a campaign practices complaint in October, the organization North Fund was found Tuesday to have violated several laws while helping to pass the legalization of recreational marijuana.

According to court documents, North Fund was found to have violated state campaign finance laws by failing to disclose the names of donors and the amounts donated in their push to help I-190 pass.

Documents state that the North Fund contributed more than $5 million to New Approach Montana, which ran television, radio and print advertising in support of I-190.

Commissioner Jeffrey Mangan is ordering North Fund to report contributions received, as required of an independent political committee, in accordance with Montana code.

Mangan also ordered North Fund to provide the COPPA with a list of contributors and the amount contributed, and all finance disclosure information, as required by Montana code, within the next 10 days.

Documents state that North Fund could also face a civil fine, the terms of which will be negotiated at a later date.