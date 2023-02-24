BILLINGS, Mont. - Groundbreaking for the new Billings Inner Belt Loop and Skyline Trail is set for March 7.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole said the Skyline Trail will be a 3.5-mile trail along the Rims from the airport to Zimmerman Trail It will connect with the existing trail.

The Inner Belt Loop will be a seven-mile connection between Alkali Creek Road in the Heights to the top of Zimmerman Trail. He said this connection will help with safety and accessibility to the Heights. It will also encourage development.

"People vote with their feet nowadays," Mayor Cole said. "And we want this place to be a city where our young people stay and where other people want to live."

Billings Mayor Bill Cole said this project has been years in the making. He said a lot of the money to pay for it came from an $11.6 million federal BUILD grant.

"It's very exciting," he added. "The face of Billings is changing in a positive way. And it's really important. We have to keep up with the times. If you're not moving forward, you're moving back. There's no such thing as staying put."

If you want to attend the groundbreaking, the City of Billings gave the following information:

"The Skyline Trail groundbreaking will take place at 1 p.m. on March 7. To access the event, park along Highway 3 across from the airport water tower. The Inner Belt Loop groundbreaking will take place one hour later at 2 p.m. near the intersection of Alkali Creek and Skyway Drive. A portion of Alkali Creek will be closed for traffic and open for parking."