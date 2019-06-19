Centennial Park construction is officially underway after a groundbreaking ceremony today.

This is the first park development in the community since Castle Rock Park was built in the Heights back in 1982 so the community can expect a lot.

The groundbreaking ceremony today is starting phase 1 of the construction process.

This includes putting together the infrastructure, irrigation system and interior sidewalks.

City council has approved $2.46 million dollars for this development.

Michael Whitaker the director of Billings Parks and Recreation said this is just the beginning as they continue to make new developments for the growth of Billings west end.

"This is the first community parks that's been developed in the past 38 years. As things continue to grow and majority is towards the west end, we also need to provide parks for the people who live in the west end of town," said Whitaker.

Friends of the Billings Dog Parks Committee also gave $80,000 for this project to provide fencing and drinking stations for dogs.

They plan on installing two separate dog parks, one for large dogs and one for smaller dogs.

They will also include an agility course for your dogs.

Currently, the Billings foundation is also raising funds to add the playground.

Whitaker said right now there is no completion date, as a community funded project they will build as the funds needed come in.

If you like to help, you can contact Billings Parks and Recreation for more information.