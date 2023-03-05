BILLINGS, Mont. - Search teams are out in the Zimmerman park area looking for an overdue mountain biker.

Teams are on the ground and in the air looking for a 63-year-old man who was reportedly mountain biking in the Zimmerman park area Saturday afternoon, and has not been heard from since, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

The man’s vehicle and phone were located at the park’s parking lot.

The man was riding an orange mountain bike, and anyone who may have seen him in the area Saturday is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office (406) 256-2929, so they can narrow down a direction, area, or clothing description.

Those who live in the area or below the rims are also asked to check their properties.

Information on the man can be shared with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929.