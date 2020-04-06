Grocery shopping during coronavirus

Grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic can be a challenge. Health officials advise planning ahead.

Vice President for Communication and Public Affairs at RiverStone Health Barbara Schneeman said, "Really think about what you need at the grocery store and limit going to once, maybe twice, a week if you can. And, when you put together your list, think about how the grocery store is laid out. You know, make sure you have all your produce items grouped together, so that when you go to the grocery store, your list is well organized. And, you can get in and out of the grocery store quickly."

Schneeman advises shopping during less busy hours. She says you should wipe down the shopping cart with a disinfecting wipe before shopping. After shopping, you should use hand sanitizer before touching anything in your car. Then, at home, you should wash your hands with soap and water.

The CDC is also now advising wearing cloth face coverings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores and pharmacies. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

Cashier and Store Director at IGA in Big Timber Amy Stephens said, "I'd really like our customers to know that we are doing the best that we can to provide as many things as we can to them as fast as possible. There's obviously a limitation on staff at any store. But, our employees have done an excellent job at keeping the shelves in stock as much as we possibly can."

The Big Timber IGA Store Owner Aaron Boshart said the busiest time at the store is 1-5 p.m.. He said morning is a good time to shop if you are looking for the store to be less crowded.