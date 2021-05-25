AVON, Mont. - A male grizzly bear was euthanized May 24 in the Ophir Creek area northeast of Avon. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife specialists said in a release the bear had been in the area consistently for the past month and killed several cows on a local ranch earlier this week.

The most recent cattle death was confirmed May 23, and USDA Wildlife Services crews set traps on the site that evening.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the decision to have the bear euthanized due to its history of killing cattle and persistence in staying near livestock.

Multiple grizzlies have been observed in the area this spring. FWP and Wildlife Services having been working with local landowners to help secure livestock by removing bone piles and other attractants that can draw bears in. Despite these efforts, however, this bear remained persistent.

In early May, a different male grizzly was captured in the same location and relocated to a more remote area away from livestock and has not returned to the area.

FWP says producers can reduce the risk of depredation by placing electric fences around small calving pastures, pens and corrals. Distributing livestock away from brushy cover and creeks during the spring and early summer when bears frequently travel along these areas can also help.

Additionally, putting salt, mineral and creep feeders in the open away from brush and water can prevent problems. Removing or installing electric fencing around bone piles can also prevent bears from being drawn in near homes and herds.

In and around towns, attractants can include other things like pet food, garbage, barbecue grills and bird feeders. These sorts of items should be secured to prevent attracting wandering bears.

To reach the FWP west-central Montana bear specialist, call Jamie Jonkel at 406-542-5508. In cases of depredation or wounded livestock, call your local USDA Wildlife Services agent.