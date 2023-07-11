PRYOR, Mont. - A grizzly bear sighting was confirmed in the Pryor Mountains Tuesday.

This is the first grizzly bear confirmation in the Pryor Mountains; although, there have been reports in recent years, a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said.

State wildlife officials confirmed the bear sighting through a picture of the animal.

According to FWP, grizzly bears inhabited most of Montana, but have lived in the Pryor Mountains since the late 1800s.

Local landowners were informed of the grizzly bear sighting and given conflict prevention, FWP said in the release.

Officials tried looking for further bear indications, particularly hair for DNA testing to determine the grizzly bear's origins.

FWP recommends the following bear safety steps in its release:

"Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Stay alert and look for bear sign, especially where visibility is limited. Common bear sign to look for includes: tracks, scat, diggings, torn up logs, carcasses, daybeds and overturned rocks.

Avoid traveling at dawn, dusk, or night when bears are typically most active.

Make human-associated noises, such as shouting and talking, to alert bears of your presence.

Travel in groups and keep members together.

Never store food or other scented items in tents while camping.

Avoid animal carcass sites."

FWP recommends the following safety steps for landowners to to take to prevent conflict and attracting bears: