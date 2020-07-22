CODY, Wyo. - A man was reportedly injured by a grizzly bear while hiking near Deer Creek Pass on the Shoshone National Forest Tuesday afternoon.

Another person reported the incident to the Park County Sheriff's Office around 3 p.m. A release from Wyoming Game and Fish says after the incident, the hiker walked to the Deer Creek trailhead where another hiker took him to Cody, Wyo. to receive medical care. Game and Fish staff met the man on the way to Cody to go with him to the hospital.

Game and Fish says the man told them he was hiking by himself on a game trail in the Washakie Wilderness when he encountered the bear about six to 7-feet away from him, according to the release. Game and Fish says the man told them the bear immediately "charged", "knocked" him onto the ground and then left.

Game and Fish says the man suffered chest and arm injuries, but wrapped them up and walked away. Game and Fish says the man did not have enough time to use his bear spray due to the quick confrontation.

Game and Fish says they have no management response plans regarding the incident due to the secluded area and unlikeliness of locating the bear.

“Game and Fish always has the safety of outdoor recreationists at the forefront of our minds,” Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith said in the release. “We will continue to make management decisions in the best interest of public safety.”