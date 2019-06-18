Gregory S Green pleads not guilty at arraignment, bond set at $250,000

Gregory Scott Green, the man charged with the deliberate homicide of Laura Johnson, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday.

On April 17th, Green was arrested in Henderson, Nevada on the warrant charging him with deliberate homicide.

Green is charged with the murder of Laura Johnson. She was last seen in Billings on September 13, 2018.

Green was booked at Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday, after being extradited from Clark County, Nevada, where he's been jailed for the last few months as a fugitive from justice.

In the arraignment hearing, Green pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide by video from Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

His bond is set at $250,000.

Laura Johnson was last seen in September of 2018. Police are still looking for her remains.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for potential burial sites, ground disturbances, and any evidence of the two red rectangular suitcases in the areas south of Laurel, and east of Billings in the Shepherd, Worden, and Huntley areas.