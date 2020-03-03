BILLINGS, Mont. -- The second week of Gregory Green’s murder trial is underway and Laura Johnson’s phone records continue to be scrutinized.

Public defender, Greg Paskell, fired questions at Billings Police Detective Brad Tucker in cross examination, but Detective Tucker responded to questions with equal force. The defense, pouring through phone records, claims Johnson had minimal contact with her family in the six days prior to her disappearance. They argue this makes Johnson's lack of phone communication not out of the ordinary. Detective Tucker testifies her sudden absence of phone activity is unusual.

Rachel Fife from the Montana State Crime Lab also testified on Tuesday. She confirmed positive indications of blood were identified on Green's pick up truck. A DNA analysis shows the stains very likely came from Laura Johnson.

The State of Montana has now rested and the defense is poised to make its case. The trial is expected to wrap up this week.