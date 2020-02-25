BILLINGS, Mont. -- Phone data and surveillance video play a key role in the first day of testimony of Gregory Scott Green's murder trial. Green is accused of killing his girlfriend, Laura Johnson, nearly two years ago. Her body is still unaccounted for.

There were some emotional moments as Johnson's father took the stand and peered through the last text messages he exchanged with his daughter. Green, however, appeared cool and collected throughout the day, and many witnesses say this has been his demeanor ever since Laura was reported missing in September of 2018. In opening statements, the prosecution argues video surveillance tells the "real story" of Laura Johnson, while the defense argues a "rocky relationship" and a drug addiction led to her sudden disappearance.

Two of Johnson's sons testified, both of whom say they remained in infrequent yet consistent contact with their mother via text until she went silent in September of 2018. Multiple witnesses say Green did not show any concern nor did he try to help find Johnson after she was reported missing. Johnson's forth son, Stephan Johnson, admits to confronting Green in Billings in October of 2018. Stephen says when he asked Green what happened to his mother, he showed a "cocky smile."

Johnson's family says they will be attending the trial throughout the week until their departure on Saturday. The prosecution also says we will hear from Laura Johnson's former boss and two more detectives later in the week.