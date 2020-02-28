BILLINGS, Mont. -- Surveillance video, found by Laura Johnson's son, plays a key role on Friday in the murder trial of Gregory Scott Green. Green is accused of killing his girlfriend Laura Johnson nearly two years ago.

KULR-8 got an exclusive interview with Laura Johnson's son, Stephan Johnson. It came to light in court Friday afternoon that Stephan Johnson is the reason surveillance video of Green's residence was found in the first place, and the video is arguably the main source of evidence the prosecution has against Gregory Green.

Billings Police Detective Brad Tucker took the stand and says Stephan showed Billings Police the video at around midnight of October 5, 2018 when Stephan came to Billings to search for his mother. Detective Tucker says it was obvious Stephan had been studying the surveillance video for a while. The video shows the outside of Green's residence, recording 24/7.

After studying the video himself, Detective Tucker says Johnson is seen walking into the residence on September 13, 2018 and not walking back out. Green is also seen on surveillance tape loading his truck with a very heavy object and starting a small fire in his garage. Stephan says the Johnson's are hoping to find some closure by the end of the trial.

"My mom was a proud mom of 5 boys," Stephan says, "We're all a year apart. We grew up very close to each other. She was stern but she was the light of the family. She was what kept us together."

He says he confidently believes Green murdered his mother.

"The family.. the thing we would most want from this situation is a true resolution to find our mom and to bring her home," he continues, "Greg Green deserves everything that is going to happen to him in his life... but regardless that still doesn't bring our mother home."

Detective Tucker is expected to stay on the witness stand until next Tuesday.