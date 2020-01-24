BILLINGS, Mont. -- A trial at the Yellowstone County Court House starting Monday, January 27, 2020 will determine if Gregory Scott Green is guilty for the murder of Laura Johnson.

According to court documents, Green and Johnson were living together in a house on Windsor Circle in Billings. The affidavit says Johnson was last seen on September 13, 2018 at her workplace at Papa John's Pizza. Johnson was reported missing for several weeks after she didn't show up to her next work shift.

The affidavit states Billings Police conducted a search of Johnson and Green's home on October 3rd. BPD noted the residence seemed very clean. They also searched Green's cell phone where they found two text messages sent from Green to Johnson, accusing her of being with another man.

Further investigation by Billings Police led to observing surveillance video from a neighbor's security camera. Court documents say Green is shown on surveillance video carrying a very heavy body-shaped object -- cradle style -- covered in a red blanket.

The video was dated September 14th -- the day Johnson was reported missing. Court documents say BPD investigators also observed Green on surveillance tape starting a small fire and placing a shovel toward the rear end of his pick up truck.

When law enforcement asked Green if he had anything to do with Johnson's death, Green replied 'absolutely not.'

The affidavit concludes small stains on Green's vehicle were found and sent to the crime lab for testing. Results show Johnson's DNA collected by her parents proved a likely match to the blood stains found on Green's pick up.

What makes this case a bit unusual is the fact Johnson's body has never been found. We reached out to Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito and Billings Police Lieutenant Brandon Wooley on how this could affect the case, but they are not making any public comments before the trial starts.