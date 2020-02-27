BILLINGS, Mont. -- February 27, 2020 marks day four of Gregory Scott Green's murder trial and phone data continues to be the main source of evidence for the prosecution.

Detective Brett Lapham was one of several witnesses who took the stand. He performed a physical extraction of Green's phone after obtaining a search warrant. In his testimony, he says "people live their lives on their phones" and on Green's phone he found "a great deal of information."

The extraction found over 800 deleted text messages from July to September of 2018. Over 500 of those text messages were exchanged with Laura Johnson's cell phone number. Strangely enough, Laura Johnson was saved in Green's phone as "Janette."

Green says he deleted the text messages to save memory on his phone.

The jury also heard testimony from Amanda Guarino and her husband Dan Guarino who had offered Johnson a job right before her disappearance. Chris Sheriff, the general manager of Papa John's Pizza where Johnson worked also testified.

He says Johnson was a reliable employee who always showed up for work on time -- sometimes even earlier -- until one day in September of 2018.

Deleted images were also recovered off of Green's phone. One of those pictures shows Johnson with her head down in a fetal position.