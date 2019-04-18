Billings Police announced Thursday an arrest was made in the disappearance of Laura Johnson.

On April 17th, 2019, 53 year old Henderson, Nevada resident, Gregg Green was arrested in Henderson, NV on a warrant charging him with Deliberate Homicide.

The Yellowstone County Attorney’s office filed the charges in District Court. The affidavit detailing the offense was filed with Yellowstone County Clerk of Court and is available through the clerk. The affidavit is attached below.

Mrs. Johnson was last seen alive in Billings on 09/13/18. During the evening hours of 09/14/18 a 2012 white Chevy truck (photo attached) was seen traveling across the Yellowstone River Bridge south of Laurel.

The truck was again seen in the early afternoon hours of 09/15/18 in the Shepherd, Worden, and Huntley Area.

The Billings Police Department is requesting the assistance of land owners and the public in those areas in locating Mrs. Johnson’s remains or who may recall seeing the pickup around those times.

Please be on the lookout for potential burial sites, ground disturbances, and any evidence of two (2) red rectangular suitcases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 657-8473.

This press release was provided by Billings Police Department.