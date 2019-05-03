Tech giant Google is in the crosshairs of Congressman Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines.

Here's the reason why...

A message which is purported to be from the Google ads team, but has not been independently verified by KULR-8 explains why an ad was not approved for Google ads.

In the message the unidentified ads support team specialist addresses a person by the name of Chad.

It explains that Chad's ad was rejected because Chad wanted to promote hunting.

And according to the message, "any promotions about hunting practices, even when they are intended as a healthy method of population control and or conservation is considered as animal cruelty by Google and deemed inappropriate to be shown on the google network."

After learning of the policy, Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai demanding Google reverse its prohibition on hunting advertising.

The letter also requests a meeting to "discuss the importance of Montana's and the United States' hunting heritage."

The letter also states that in the opinion of Daines and Gianforte, "hunting is a core part of our natural heritage and, a major component in environmental and wildlife conservation, and an integral part of our outdoor economy."

We reached out to Google ourselves Friday evening asking Google for a comment on the joint letter and on the company's position on hunting advertisements.

Late Friday night Google sent the following statement to KULR-8.