Greece begins to allow tourists back in the country

Tourists filled airports, sea ports, and highways in Greece Saturday as the country officially kicked off its tourism season in the hopes of reviving an economy battered by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The streets of Athens' Plaka tourist district were once again full of visitors browsing souvenirs and stalls.

Tourists will have to show a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination to travel.

A PLF will still be required by passengers of International flights, but tourists will not not have to quarantine on arrival.