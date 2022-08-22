BILLINGS - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is holding its first Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss restoring transformational rail services across the region.

The summit started early Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday to discuss possible efforts to re-establish and expand passenger rail services through the southern tier of Montana.

The panel discussions involve federal, local, state, and tribal officials and rail advocates.

They're examining everything from the economic and social benefits to environmental advantages of having the rail network in our region.

Dave Strohmaier, Chairman of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, says having the passenger service is important for the development for Montana's economy.

"It's a sustainable mode of transportation; it is a mode of transportation that we have seen proven to be the case in gender economic development and it is also a means of transportation that addresses transportation equity," he says. "From a standpoint of just providing a mode of transportation to our constituents that they currently do not have and as a result are not able to take advantage of certain services, transportation by rail really fits the bill."

Strohmaier also says their main goal is to ensure that the north coast Hiawatha route through Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and all points east and west will be connected by passenger rail once again.

