BILLINGS, Mont. - Based on the Food Networks cookie battle show, local girl scouts are having their first ever, Great Girl Scout Cookie Battle.

Working in groups to build problem solving and teamwork skills, the scouts were tasked with making their best cookie.

They used a pre-established recipe and put their own twist on it by using their favorite girl scout cookie as an ingredient.

Making sure they look the part, each scout also got to make their own chefs hat to bake in.

There were some talented bakers there, all approaching the task differently.

Shalese Gentry, community outreach for girls scouts, says this is an educational opportunity as the girls will learn the science of baking through a yeast experiment.

Shalese says she hopes the girls will grow as scouts along the way