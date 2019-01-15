Many would consider driving hands free smart, but one woman in Great Falls is calling it unconstitutional.

On July 29th, 2018, Stacie Azure was pulled over by an officer after being seen with a cell phone in her right hand.

Following the traffic stop, Stacie was charged with the use of an electronic communication device while operating a motorized vehicle as well failure to carry proof of insurance and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

The latter two charges were only discovered after the traffic stop.

Her public defense, Cayle Halberg, is arguing there wasn’t enough validity behind pulling Stacie over; therefore against her fourth amendment right of search and seizure.

Following this, Stacie’s defense is arguing that ordinance 3146, which doesn’t allow cell phone use while operating a motorized vehicle within the city limits of Great Falls, is unconstitutional by limiting her first amendment right to free speech.

Furthermore, her defense is arguing that the Montana constitution and legislature currently don’t have any laws against using a cell phone while operating a motorized vehicle; thereby taking away the right of free speech from anyone within the city limits of Great Falls.

Halberg is also claiming the ordinance is too vague and should be revoked as unconstitutional.

When asked about the court hearing, Halberg replied with no comment.

Stacie Azure will be appearing at municipal court today, January 15th, 2019.