Great Falls Public Works proposing trash collection price increase

Great Falls Public Works is considering raising the price of collecting garbage throughout the city.

According to a report by The Electric, the Public Works department is in need of additional funding to cover overall costs and maintenance.

Not only this, but the price to use of the city’s landfill is also increasing by almost 3%.

Raising the cost of residential and commercial garbage collection would help to offset this additional cost as well.

The Public Works department is considering a 5% rate when it comes to residential and commercial garbage collection.

This would mean a single family home would see a about a $0.60 increase.

However, people in Great Falls aren't too worried about the possible raise.

“I’m not because I’m fortunate enough to afford it,” says Brent Stenzel, a truck driver in Great Falls.

Marquita Francis, a consultant at U.S bank, commented on the subject as well saying, “If it stayed at the five percent then I think it would be feasible.”

The Public Works department is also looking to add two additional new fees this year.

The first would be a $5.00 vacant business fee once a month.

The second would be a dry run fee for $50.00.

In other words, if the city isn’t able to reach your garbage, you’ll have to pay for them to come back.

The City Commissioners will be discussing the proposition February 5th ,and as always, public input is always welcome.