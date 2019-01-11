Great Falls Public School’s has narrowed down their search to the top three candidates for the superintendent position.

Their names are Jon Konen, Thomas Moore, and Gregory Nyen; each extremely qualified for the position and in the realm of education.

Despite what looks good on paper, the Great Falls Public School board is looking for someone with great communication skills, dedication and above all, putting the needs and success of the student first.

“This is the most important job of the Great Falls Public School trustees. There’s nothing we do that’s as important as picking the leader for our future,” explained Laura Vukasin, a trustee of the Great Falls Public School board.

However, the school board doesn’t want to make a decision without input from the public.

There’s a meet and greet event this Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Paris Gibson Education Center.

This is an opportunity for the public to get to know the candidates better as well as leave their comments and concerns.

You can also attend the interview portion of the decision making process on Tuesday, January 15 starting at 4 p.m.

Following this, there is one last chance on Wednesday, January 16, to voice your thoughts and concerns before the Great Falls Public School board will vote on a new superintendent.

The new superintendent will sign a contract anywhere between one to three years, after which, the board will reconvene and decide whether to keep the current superintendent or find a new one.