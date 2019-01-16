Great Falls natatorium settling into their new home

The Great Falls Natatorium closed its doors at the beginning of this year due to safety concerns; but now, they’re at their new home at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind.

The last day at the Natatorium was one full of bitter sweet moments as patrons swam together for the last time.

However, come Monday, January 21st, the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind will be opening their doors to the public for their indoor aquatic center.

Despite the move being an overall smooth transition, the aquatics center didn’t get to where they are today without some bumps along the way.

“Just making sure everything comes together like it’s supposed be. Getting over those little humps. Downsizing a lot, you know, because we’re not going to be able to offer some of the things that we did at the natatorium because it was a much bigger pool,” explains Marian Permann, aquatics supervisor for Great Falls.

The pool will be closed from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm to allow students at the school to focus on their studies; however, they’ll be having aquatic classes and activities both before and after school.

All of the Natatorium’s equipment will either relocated to the new facility; such as equipment for classes, or put away in storage.

The future of the Natatorium building is still under discussion and will most likely have a decision made this summer.

A large portion of the decision making process will be up to the Great Falls community, deciding whether or not another indoor facility is needed or even wanted.